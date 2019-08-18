I-64 bridge work to continue through Monday morning

Published Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, 5:13 pm

Photo Credit: carterdayne

The contractor working to rehabilitate the eastbound Interstate 64 bridge over Route 20 at mile marker 121 in Charlottesville will need additional time to complete the work.

The entrance ramp from Route 20 to eastbound I-64 and the Exit 121B ramp to northbound Route 20 will likely remain closed through the morning commute Monday. Commuters are advised to plan an alternate route and to expect delays near the work zone.

The I-64 eastbound right lane will open on schedule at 6 a.m. Monday.

Exit 121A to southbound Route 20 is open to traffic.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.



