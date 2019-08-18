I-64 bridge work to continue through Monday morning
The contractor working to rehabilitate the eastbound Interstate 64 bridge over Route 20 at mile marker 121 in Charlottesville will need additional time to complete the work.
The entrance ramp from Route 20 to eastbound I-64 and the Exit 121B ramp to northbound Route 20 will likely remain closed through the morning commute Monday. Commuters are advised to plan an alternate route and to expect delays near the work zone.
The I-64 eastbound right lane will open on schedule at 6 a.m. Monday.
Exit 121A to southbound Route 20 is open to traffic.
Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.