hurricane ian food lion feeds mobilizes to support red cross relief efforts
Local

Hurricane Ian: Food Lion Feeds mobilizes to support Red Cross relief efforts

Last updated:

Food LionFood Lion Feeds is moving quickly to support neighbors in the towns and cities impacted by Hurricane Ian by raising funds to provide meals and assistance to residents affected by the devastation.

From Oct. 5-18, Food Lion customers at its more than 1,100 stores across 10 states will have the option to make a cash donation at the register to support neighbors and communities in the path of Hurricane Ian.

All proceeds will benefit American Red Cross relief efforts, and Food Lion will match register donations up to $30,000.

“We know our customers share our commitment to helping our neighbors during times of need,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion. “Our associates and customers know they can count on Food Lion to be there before, during and after the storm, and this campaign is another opportunity for us to help our neighbors in need in a meaningful way.”

The American Red Cross has significant relief efforts underway in the hurricane’s path, including providing volunteers, supplies and help to the areas impacted most.

“As Ian tracks toward the Carolinas, we are reminded of the catastrophic damage that the hurricane has already left in its path. Our hearts and thoughts are with our neighbors in Florida,” said Allison Taylor, regional executive, Greater Carolinas region of the American Red Cross. “As Red Crossers, we are committed to providing comfort and hope to those affected by this storm in the weeks and months ahead. We are grateful for the tremendous support of Food Lion and its shoppers in ensuring that we are able to do this lifesaving work.”

Food Lion Feeds is the omnichannel retailer’s hunger relief initiative.

For more information, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

