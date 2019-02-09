Huffman, Fitzpatrick, Beyer, 56 lawmakers introduce Still-In Paris Resolution

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Reps. Jared Huffman (D-CA), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Don Beyer (D-VA) and 56 other representatives introduced the “Still-In Resolution,” a bipartisan House Concurrent Resolution to reaffirm that Congress remains committed to the Paris Agreement to combat climate change.

In response to President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, this House Concurrent Resolution has a simple, but strong, message: Congress is Still In.

Climate change threatens the state of both our nation and the world and requires an international solution. In response to this global challenge, the United States should play an indispensable role in providing the global leadership and clarity needed by making a firm promise to stay in the historic Paris Agreement.

In addition to Reps. Fitzpatrick and Beyer, the Resolution is cosponsored by Representatives Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Salud Carbajal (D-CA), Matt Cartwright (D-PA), Ed Case (D-HI), Sean Casten (D-IL), Judy Chu (D-CA), Gilbert Ray Cisneros (D-CA), Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), Gerald Connolly (D-VA), Joe Courtney (D-CT), Diana DeGette (D-CO), Suzan DelBene (D-WA), Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Alcee Hastings (D-FL), Katie Hill (D-CA), Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX), Hank Johnson (D-GA), William Keating (D-MA), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Derek Kilmer (D-WA), Barbara Lee (D-CA), Andy Levin (D-MI), Mike Levin (D-CA), Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Doris Matsui (D-CA), Grace Meng (D-NY), Gwen Moore (D-WI), Grace Napolitano (D-CA), James McGovern (D-MA), Jerry McNerney (D-CA), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Chellie Pingree (D-ME), Scott Peters (D-CA), Katie Porter (D-CA), David Price (D-NC), Mike Quigley (D-IL), Harley Rouda (D-CA), Kathleen Rice (D-NY), Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan (I-MP), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Kurt Schrader (D-OR), Jose Serrano (D-NY), Paul Tonko (D-NY), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Maxine Waters (D-CA), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Peter Welch (D-VT), Albio Sires (D-NJ), Josh Harder (D-CA), Bill Foster (D-IL), David Cicilline (D-RI), and Susan Wild (D-PA).

Related

Shop Google