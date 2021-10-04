How to retire early

Many people dream of having plenty of free time during their golden years, but if you want more time sooner, you might have considered retiring early. You might have many reasons for doing this, but there are ways of achieving your dream of quitting your job sooner than you thought.

Look to investing

One of the best things you can do for yourself is to begin retirement saving while you are young. That way, you can take advantage of as many years as possible for your money to grow and earn interest. Of course, you might already have a traditional 401(k) or another account, but get creative with other ways of investing. For example, you could consider getting into penny stocks. If you are thinking of going this route, you can review a trading guide online to learn about the potential to make money and how you can get started.

Come up with a mock budget

Whether or not you will be able to retire will depend on the amount of money you will need each month. It’s a good idea to be specific, even if you don’t know what the cost of living will be like in a few decades. However, this is a great time to come up with a mock budget and practice living on it. That way, you can see if the numbers are feasible. Especially if you plan to relocate as many retirees do. For example, North Carolina is a great place to retire to because of the weather, opportunity for hobbies, etc. but do you know what it would cost you to live there full time?

You can start working backwards to see how much you will need to have to maintain your desired standard of living each year. With your target number in mind, it’s time to create a plan for the amount of money to set aside from each pay check. There are investment calculators you can use to figure out how much you can realistically expect to get from your investment. That way, you can see how much to save each month.

Meeting with a financial advisor

It’s important to watch your money and ask your financial advisor questions about anything you don’t understand. If something doesn’t make sense, you can speak with a financial advisor about your concerns and receive professional guidance. It’s a good idea to meet with an advisor before making any major decisions. They might give you some tips for being smart about how you retire. For example, even if you feel ready to let your job go, it’s a good idea to think about the practical side of things. An advisor can help you determine if you and your spouse are on the same page on how you will use your funds during your golden years.

You might speak with the advisor about where you will live and how you will do so. For example, some couples choose to downsize while others decide to move closer to family, even if the cost of living is higher. There are a few things you can do if you feel you aren’t on track for your savings goal. For example, now is the time to get out of debt, even if it’s just a mortgage. Debt can drain your retirement savings faster than almost anything else.