How to properly take care of your lips

The healthier your lips are, the better they’ll look. Lipstick and lipliner can only take you so far. If your lips are chapped, dry, deflated, and dehydrated, no amount of makeup is going to make a significant difference in the way they look. Properly taking care of your lips is the only thing that will dramatically improve their appearance from the inside out.

Vitamins and Hydration

The body needs several vitamins to create healthy collagen. Vitamins A, C, and E are used by the body to plump the skin, synthesize collagen proteins, and even reduce the appearance of scars. Without these vitamins, your body cannot supply your lips with the nourishment they need to appear full and soft. If you don’t take a multivitamin every day, you might want to start.

Water is just as important. Your skin, including the skin on your lips, is approximately 64% water. When you’re chronically dehydrated, your skin is going to shrivel up and lose fullness. Make sure you’re drinking enough water every day. Excessive amounts of caffeine and any amount of alcohol can dehydrate you. Water loss through sweat from exercise will also significantly reduce your hydration. Always keep a big bottle of water with you.

Exfoliating Your Lips

Your lips need a little extra help to get the dead skin off. If it’s allowed to sit on the surface, it will accumulate into a thick, dry, peeling layer that will prevent anything from ever touching your lips. If the dead skin is acting as a barrier, anything you put on your lips cannot be absorbed.

Lip scrubs work to gently remove dead skin buildup on the lips. Most of them are made of sugar, which is naturally grainy and lightly abrasive. Rubbing in some lip scrub with gentle, circular motions will help to loosen dry old skin and slough it off. With the dead skin gone, the healthy, new skin underneath will rise to the surface. This skin will be softer, supple, and responsive to anything you use to moisturize your lips. Frequently moisturizing will prevent chronic chapped lips.

Treating Your Lips

Regular exfoliation, intake of the proper vitamins, and adequate foundation will help to perk up dry and listless lips. The final step is to treat your lips to keep them in perfect condition. The best lip treatment is one that contains the naturally occurring compounds your body produces to repair your skin. These ingredients are effective, gentle, and safe because they’re biocompatible. They won’t irritate your lips, and they’ll produce noticeable results with regular use.

One of the best treatment ingredients is hyaluronic acid. The body produces its own hyaluronic acid to keep moisture in the skin. Each molecule of hyaluronic acid draws and holds as many as four molecules of water, improving the structure and softness of the skin it supports.

Because the body knows exactly how to use hyaluronic acid, it is a proven go-to moisturizing ingredient for your entire body, including your lips. Modern injectable lip fillers are all made of different variants of hyaluronic acid. If the injectable route isn’t for you, you’ll still see subtle and gradual improvements by applying hyaluronic acid topically while suppling your body with the nutrients it needs to replenish your internal stores.

During the day, use a lip treatment that contains SPF. The sun will dry out and damage your lips in the same way it will dry out and damage the rest of your skin. Whole body sun protection will always be of the utmost importance for healthy skin. Try using a hyaluronic acid infused lip treatment at night, when you won’t need any SPF. Slather in on generously before you go to sleep, and you’ll wake up with softer lips.

Conclusion

Once you get your lips in great condition, it’s easy to keep them there. It might take a few months to reverse the signs and symptoms of neglect or improper care of your lips. When you finally experience that turnaround, maintaining perfect lips will be a breeze.

