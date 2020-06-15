How to find new casinos to play

Whether you are new to gambling or a more advanced player looking for a change of scenery, looking for a new casino to spend some cash at is an inevitability. To ease the process of finding your perfect casino match, we have structured some guidelines that will help you look in the right places and at the right things.

What to look for

Searching the internet for a new online casino can be a daunting task at times. The search results produce endless lists of service providers trying to attract your attention to them.

A nifty trick to narrow it down is to include the keyword “best” or “top.” This way, your search engine will produce results containing lists of the top ten casinos or the best casinos you are looking for.

Once you have the condensed lists, you can start looking at some essential points on each site. Finding new casino sites is an easy part of your search. The tricky part is finding the casino that works for you.

Game selection

You might be looking for a new casino because you are looking for new games to play, or you may be bored with the games that your current casino offers. Whatever the reason, make sure that the casinos you are looking at have an extensive range of new casino games online and the type of games you love to play.

Safety and licensing of the casino

The last thing you want when signing up with a new casino is to be scammed. Before agreeing to anything, do some research on the site. Pay special attention to the safety of the site and the licensing. The casino must be double licensed.

The first should be an international license confirming the fairness and reliableness of the casino. The next should be a local license permitting the casino to operate within the territory. Portugal does not have stringent legislation surrounding unlicensed casinos; however, international licensing remains crucial.

A decent welcome bonus

One of the reasons most people open an account with online casinos is due to the latest casino bonuses and free slot games. The most common welcome bonuses are deposit matches up to 100% with your first, second, or even in some cases up to the third deposit. Some casinos offer players a generous number of free spins as a welcome bonus.

Irrespective of what the casino offers as a welcome bonus, make sure that it is on offer. Welcome bonuses increase your start-up bankroll and your chances of cashing out big from the get-go.

Safe and convenient banking options

When agreeing to sign up as a new client with an online casino, the goal is to spend your money there and hopefully make a few bucks. Most online casinos offer a wide range of safe banking options for clients to choose from. In Portugal the most popular are:

e-Wallets: Paypal, Neteller, and Skrill

Cards: Mastercard and Visa

Prepaid Cards: Paysafecard

Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin.

All of these payment methods are safe, and your deposit will appear in your casino account instantly. Withdrawals, on the other hand, may have a delay time and some terms and conditions attached. Make sure to carefully read the site’s terms and conditions page.

Customer support

You might think that customer support will not be a problem, but it is one of the things that has become increasingly important on new online slots sites and new mobile casino sites. At some point, you will have a question or need assistance, and that’s when you realize how important access to customer service is.

The frequently asked questions section of any site can only go that far. Many websites incorporate a chat line linking you directly to the customer service center. Others rely on contact numbers and email. It doesn’t matter how you communicate; the important thing is that you have a way to get hold of someone that can assist with problems or queries.

Read some client reviews relating to the site and see what other clients’ experiences were with the customer service center.

Conclusion

With the gambling industry growing at a rapid pace daily, there are countless new casinos on the market to choose from. In this article, we provided a few pointers for looking for a new casino to play. Feel free to use our nifty tricks on your initial search. Look for extensive game catalogs while paying attention to the safety and licensing of the sites that interest you.

Make your first deposit with one of the safe banking options and cash out on your generous welcome bonus. If you experience any problems, contact the customer service center to help you with any queries.

Our comprehensive guide for searching for a new casino should simplify the journey and help you find the right casino for you in a jiffy.

