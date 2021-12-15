How to download the TikTok videos ‘tanpa’ watermark quickly

Why does TikTok attract users around the world?

The social media platform called TikTok can indeed provide a lot of fascinating and good videos. The content on this social networking platform also includes so many other engaging things waiting for you to discover. TikTok is one of those social media platforms that is relatively new but has been able to dominate usage in the world.

It is the form of social media that focuses on sharing moments in the form of short videos. In each video, you can also add audio tracks as songs or other arrangements to make the video more unique. TikTok’s popularity still cannot be beaten. Each video has a user ID and a TikTok watermark.

In particular, the purpose of this watermark is good, namely to give attribution or to let the viewer know who the original owner is and who made the video, and where the video is taken from. However, some people, maybe you are one of them, feel that the presence of a watermark detracts from the beauty of the video.

Therefore, the need to use different video downloading tools from TikTok without a watermark is essential. It is no wonder that many people are looking for one way to download video TikTok tanpa watermark on the internet.

Instruction to download Tik Tok videos “tanpa” watermark

You can save videos from TikTok without watermarking by using certain websites and apps. Downloading TikTok videos using the website is highly recommended for those who have limited smartphone memory.

But if you want a fast download method that you can use immediately, it is better to use an application. For more details, here is a collection of how to download TikTok videos without a watermark:

Download TikTok videos without watermark with sssTik app

Many apps can help you to download and save videos from TikTok without a watermark. One of them is sssTik. It is effortless and fast for you to use. There are many additional features that you can find in the sssTik app. One of them is the very different downloadable file formats. In addition to downloading as video, you can also save as audio-only or MP3.

You just need to prepare the TikTok video you want to download. Then enter the video link in the column in the sssTik application. For more details, you can follow the below method:

The first step is to find the video you want to save without using a watermark.

Once the video is found in the TikTok app, you can tap the arrow button “Share”.’

Select it, multiple menu options will appear, and search for “Copy Link”.

Next, run the sssTik application that you installed earlier on your smartphone.

You can then tap an empty column in the app.

Press once and hold it until an option appears button “Paste” and select that option.

Click the “Download” button and choose some of the options below. Click “Download” again.

Wait for the save process to complete.

Download the TikTok videos “tanpa” watermark with SnapX

You can find this TikTok video downloader app without this watermark on Play Store or the internet. SnapX is an application created by the video download site TikTok and Snaptik.

Therefore, the process will be much faster and all you have to do is enter the TikTok video link into the app. Here is the complete method:

Make sure you have the SnapX app installed. Run the TikTok mobile app.

Next, find the video you want to save.

On the TikTok video page, you can select the “Share” button. Then you select the “Copy Link” option again.

At this point, you can close the TikTok app and run the SnapX app.

On the first page of SnapX, tap the empty column provided and “Paste” a copy of the link in that column.

Then press the “Download” button so that the SnapX application system prepares the save button.

Tap “Download” again. The video will start saving to your device.

Download TikTok videos without watermark with Telegram

The last way you can download TikTok tanpa watermark videos is by using the Telegram app. This archiving takes advantage of the Telegram bot.

A Telegram bot or robot is a robot account with certain functions according to what is created by the creator. An example of its functionality is to provide a TikTok video download button without a watermark.

The Telegram bot will help you handle the delivery of the download button. You have to tap that button. So this is a quick and practical way without other special applications.

Of course, you must have a Telegram account first if you want to try it out. There are several Telegram bot accounts to download TikTok videos without the watermark that you can try using. You can search for these accounts later in the Telegram app. Some of these bot accounts include @ttsavebot / TT Save Bot. , @HK_tiktok_BOT / HK TikTok DL, and @downloader_tiktok_bot / Tik Tok Downloader.

The first step is to make sure that you have downloaded the Telegram app and have a Telegram account.

Launch the Telegram app.

On the main page of the app, you can tap the “Search” button. It is usually next to the top chat column with a magnifying glass.

Then enter one of the Telegram bot account names mentioned above. For example, enter “TT Save Bot.”. When multiple options appear, look for the option with the same username as described above, which is “@ttsavebot”.

Select the Telegram bot account name. You will enter the shared chat room.

Press the “Start” button or type “/Start” and submit. Usually, the bot will reply with a message. If not, you can move on to the next step.

Open the TikTok app and find the target video.

Copy the link from the video and go back to the Telegram app, to be precise in the chat with the bot.

Paste a copy of the TikTok video link. Select “Send”

The bot will take a few minutes to respond in the form of a download button.

Once you have answered, just select the button and wait for the saving to complete.

We have just shown you three ways to download TikTok tanpa watermark videos quickly. The increasingly easy and widespread use of the internet makes ways to save TikTok videos without watermarks more diverse. Initially, this feature was very limited to some forms only. But now you can choose from many ways depending on your needs.

Story by Laurel Smith

