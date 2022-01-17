How much money do you make doing affiliate marketing?

Technological development provides marketing with new advanced tools. And this leads to the emergence of new forms of employment and gives people the opportunity to earn online. Affiliate marketing is one of the newest, most popular, and effective practices. It has proven itself in the marketing services market as a highly profitable activity. A huge number of people make money from it. One of the first questions a person has when deciding to start affiliate marketing is how much can affiliate marketers make?

Advantages of affiliate marketing

Financial freedom due to essentially higher levels of earnings compared to traditional forms of marketing.

Affiliate marketing is a “passive income”. Thus, it does not demand too much time from you. It can be an efficient source of steady revenue for you.

You make new interesting acquaintances. A friendly and enthusiastic network of other members will be a great cheerful environment to work.

It makes people free and mobile. Your earnings don’t depend on the time of day.

How affiliate marketing works

Affiliate marketer works as an intermediary between producers or service sector and customers or clients. Every time someone gets interested in a product or service due to your actions and purchase it, you receive cash accruals. It works as follows:

First you should define your target audience and its preferences. For example, if you are a member of a sports fan network, advertising sports events and accessories will be more profitable for you than advertising jewelry or cat shows.

Second, you should choose the preferable form of enrollment into affiliate programs (website, blog, etc.) and apply for a well-proven and profitable program.

Such popular and highly demanded affiliate networks as a VIP Response will provide you with all necessary links. Placing these links at your web resources you will get your commission for every person who bought a product or service.

Steady road to success in affiliate marketing

As with any new job you want to succeed in, the main keys to success are the following:

Be patient. According to the experience of other affiliate marketers, your success will accrue invisibly and will manifest itself only after six months of your activity as a marketer on average. Some people need much more time. Success knocks to their door only after several years of being in this affiliate experience. It rewards them for their patience and bears great fruits.

Keep trying. If you are disappointed in a certain affiliate program, try another one. If you feel that you don’t have certain skills to advance further, find a way to acquire them.

Learn from successful marketers. Sometimes even the smallest hint from more experienced professionals allows you to find a proper way to improve your practice.

Choose the best affiliate programs. Search through different programs, compare their conditions, services, commissions, stories of successful marketers, etc. Prefer programs that are connected with your field of expertise. It will allow you to produce high-quality content for your audience.

Profit of affiliate marketers in numbers

If you want to estimate the perspectives of being an affiliate marketer, it is important to learn some statistics:

According to PayScale, high-income affiliate marketers earn $50,617 per year on average.

According to VigLink, 60 percent of large merchants making over $ 5 million have used affiliate marketing for over 5 years.

According to Bengu Online, it is possible to earn over $1,000 per sale. Some high-paying affiliate programs even reward marketers with $8,000 per conversion.

Mastery leads to success. But in order to become a master, it is important to be inspired by other people’s accomplishments. The experience of Pat Flynn, a famous affiliate marketer, certifies that it is possible to earn from $8000 to $100.000 per month in just two years of experience. Get started on your road to success now.

Story by Aleks Souschuk