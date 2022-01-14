How do you educate others about cybercrime?

Cybercrime is everywhere. Experts estimate that a cyberattack happens every 11 seconds. With such a high frequency, you simply cannot ignore the dangers that you face every time you use your device.

However, even if you are aware of the dangers and you use the correct cybersecurity measures, other people close to you might not. It is important for those closest to you to understand what cybercrime is, and sometimes it’s our responsibility to teach them.

Not only would your friends, family, and colleagues be at risk of a devastating cyberattack, but your devices could also be at risk. Read on to find out how your security could be at risk and how you can educate those around you about the dangers of cybercrime.

Why is it important for others to learn about cybercrime?

Cybercrime can be devastating and it can happen to anyone. Whether it’s a phishing scam or malicious software, no one should become the victim of a cyberattack. We always want to protect those closest to us, especially the people who do not fully understand the dangers that they might face online.

However, your privacy and security could also be at risk if other people within your network do not have proper cybersecurity measures on their devices. If a cybercriminal were to breach your friends, family, or colleagues’ devices, they could extract some critical information about you as well.

For example, they might be able to get a hold of your email address which will allow them to send you targeted phishing scams. They could also send malware to your device through the email address of someone that you know and trust, meaning you are more likely to interact with the email.

How to educate others about cybercrime

When it comes to teaching other people about cybercrime it can be a difficult process. Not everyone is open to learning about cybercrime and what cybersecurity tools they need to use. Some people do not understand the technology and it can be difficult for them to grasp what you are explaining.

However, there are a few simple rules to follow when teaching other people about cybersecurity. The key is understanding your audience and making it easier for them to understand what you are saying by relaying the information in a way that relates to them.

For example, if you are speaking to someone who does not know a lot about technology, you need to avoid using complex words and explanations. It is best to explain everything in extremely simple terms. Below are the four best rules to follow when trying to teach others about cybercrime.

Make sure you are knowledgeable

If you’re teaching other people about cybercrime you need to make sure that you know all the facts. You have to be able to answer any questions that people might have about cybersecurity.

It’s always good to do thorough research and improve your own knowledge about the topic before you begin to teach others. The problem is that if there is something you don’t know, it could undermine your entire teaching and people might begin to think that you don’t know what you’re talking about.

Keep it simple

Cybercrime is an intricate subject and it can be difficult to explain sometimes. It can be especially complex for people who do not have a good understanding of computers and technology in the first place.

Oftentimes if people don’t understand something they will try to avoid it. The same is true if you’re giving complex explanations and going into depth about cybercrime and how it works. In the majority of cases, people won’t need a detailed explanation. Try to keep your teaching as simple as possible to ensure that people don’t get lost in your explanations and lose interest.

Give examples

Many people learn in a more practical way. Giving examples of what you are trying to explain is a good way to help people to understand better. It also gives them something that they can relate to.

You can give examples of phishing scams for instance. Explain what the latest trends are in phishing scams and how cybercriminals use social engineering to pose as a popular company that the victim knows and trusts.

Provide solutions

It’s no use just explaining to people what cybercrime is and why it is so dangerous. You should also be providing people with potential solutions to overcome the dangers that they might face online. Offering solutions to cybercrime will help people to understand how they can keep their devices protected against cyberattacks.

For example, you can recommend the use of premium antivirus software. By giving a short explanation of what antivirus software does and how it keeps a device free from malicious software, people will be more likely to take action and install the antivirus software on their devices.

Story by Nenad Sibinovik

