How can a construction lawyer help in reviewing your finance contract

A finance contract lays down the payment terms and conditions between the construction company and the property owner. Any disputes regarding the agreement may be settled in court. If your lawyer oversees the contract, he will check the payment terms based on the job requirements and the project’s total value.

Reviewing the payment terms with the property owner is a part of the finance contract. Your lawyer also needs to check the documents you sign if you need to take a loan from someone before starting the project. Sometimes, you may require an additional fund to hire a machine that may help complete the task faster. You and the lender will sign a contract to finance the loan. The following are the aspects of the finance contract that your construction lawyer will review:

1. Line of credit

Sydney has stringent rules when it comes to completing commercial construction projects. As a result, construction companies cannot afford to waste time once they take on a project. However, some companies don’t have state-of-the-art machines to ensure that the workers can finish the job on time. Therefore, the owners need to rent the latest machines before they start the project. If they don’t have enough money, they can take out a loan from lenders.

If you also face a similar situation, you should review your loan contract with a construction lawyer. Construction lawyers Sydney usually go through your credit limits, payment terms mentioned in the agreement and assess the risks you may face while repaying the loan.

2. Project-based contract financing

Project-based contract financing is suitable if you partner with a financing expert who exclusively works in the construction industry. These types of lenders only provide loans to construction companies and help them buy or rent machines. The advantage of partnering with this lender is that you don’t need to search for other lenders if you need money urgently.

Your lawyer will explain the terms and conditions of the contract and review everything so that you don’t face any problems. Sometimes, the lender may require advanced payment. In such cases, you may get an extension to repay the total amount later. Again, the lawyer will make sure that you don’t fall prey to the twisted terms and conditions of the lender.

3. Contract factoring

Contract factor is another aspect that a construction lawyer needs to consider while reviewing your finance contracts. It involves the payment timeline, risks in repaying the loan, and additional costs that you may have to bear if you don’t repay the loan on time.

Construction lawyers are not just for mitigating claims and negotiating claims to settle a case. They also ensure that your lender doesn’t put you in trouble with a contract that can be financially draining for your company.

