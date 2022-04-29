House passes Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act

Legislation that would authorize the president to enter into lend-lease agreements with Ukraine to provide additional U.S. military equipment passed the House of Representatives on Thursday.

The bipartisan bill now goes to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

The Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act would significantly enhance existing lend-lease authorities available to the White House, while also waiving several current requirements. In doing so, this legislation would make sure American shipments of urgently needed weapons systems, ammunition, and other forms of military assistance arrive in Ukrainian hands more expeditiously.

“Putin’s war against Ukraine’s sovereignty continues to be marked by the terrorizing of children, the killing of the elderly, and the rape and murder of women. When the future of democracy is under siege, the United States has a moral and national security responsibility to stand with those who share our values,” said Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VAA-07). “This bipartisan bill would streamline the process for providing weapons and ammunition to the Ukrainian military, which has demonstrated unparalleled resolve and determination since Russia’s initial assault. By providing this new level of support, America can strengthen our efforts to improve Ukraine’s defenses, save the lives of civilians, and further protect our frontline NATO allies in the face of Putin’s barrage of threats.”

Reviving a game-changing World War II program, the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act will streamline the shipment of weapons systems, ammunition, and other equipment to Ukraine.

During World War II, President Roosevelt’s lend-lease program delivered critical military aid to our allies defending democracy in Europe and around the world, helping to turn the tide of the war. The Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act significantly enhances President Biden’s authority to provide similar support to Ukraine.

This legislation directs the Biden administration to establish expedited procedures for delivering military equipment to Ukraine within 60 days of its enactment. Additionally, it temporarily waives several restrictions on lend-lease agreements with Ukraine.

“In solidarity with the brave Ukrainian people, I proudly voted to further equip their fight for democracy,” said Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04). “The Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act will cut unnecessary red tape and expedite the delivery of critical resources to Ukraine. In partnership with President Biden and our allies, the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine, condemn this unjustifiable invasion, and hold President Putin accountable.”

Thursday’s vote follows the passage of government funding legislation earlier this year, which secured $13.6 billion in humanitarian, military, and economic assistance for the people of Ukraine. These funds added to the more than $1.4 billion in assistance that the United States has provided to Ukraine since 2021.

“As the Ukrainians continue to defend themselves against the unjustified, unprovoked Russian invasion, they need expedited military equipment and resources,” Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA-02) said. “This bipartisan Lend-Lease legislation will cut red tape, protect Ukraine’s civilians, and provide them with the war-fighting capabilities and tools to repel the invasion and win the war. Our commitment to Ukraine has been unwavering from the beginning of Putin’s invasion, and we will continue to support the people of Ukraine and their sovereignty.”

Congress has delivered $13.6 billion in humanitarian, military and economic support for Ukraine – which is being delivered with extraordinary speed to those in need on the ground. Congress has also successfully passed into law critical legislation to punish and weaken Russia – including by holding it accountable for its war crimes, cut off the engine of its war economy, and isolate it from the world economy.

