House committee holds hearing on new name for Hopewell post office

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing on Friday to consider legislation from Congressman Donald McEachin, D-Va., to designate the Hopewell post office as the Reverend Curtis West Harris Post Office Building.

“Yesterday’s hearing was an important step forward in our shared commitment to celebrate the life of a strong and fearless leader of our community, and I am pleased that my legislation passed unanimously,” McEachin said. “Reverend Harris was a civil rights hero who dedicated his remarkable life to championing social and economic equity. I am humbled to have led a delegation-wide effort to honor his legacy to the Civil Rights Movement, the Commonwealth, and our nation. I urge the House to pass this important bill immediately, and I look forward to it becoming law.”

Full bill text can be found here.

