House committee holds hearing on new name for Hopewell post office
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing on Friday to consider legislation from Congressman Donald McEachin, D-Va., to designate the Hopewell post office as the Reverend Curtis West Harris Post Office Building.
“Yesterday’s hearing was an important step forward in our shared commitment to celebrate the life of a strong and fearless leader of our community, and I am pleased that my legislation passed unanimously,” McEachin said. “Reverend Harris was a civil rights hero who dedicated his remarkable life to championing social and economic equity. I am humbled to have led a delegation-wide effort to honor his legacy to the Civil Rights Movement, the Commonwealth, and our nation. I urge the House to pass this important bill immediately, and I look forward to it becoming law.”
Full bill text can be found here.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.