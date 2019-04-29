Hottest weather yet this season to challenge records

The southeastern United States will get an early taste of summer as heat and humidity build throughout the region into midweek, according to AccuWeather.

While the calendar is nearing May, it will feel like it has jumped to June from portions of the Deep South to the Tennessee River Valley and lower mid-Atlantic.

Some residents may be turning on the air conditioning sooner than they would like and precautions will need to be taken by anyone laboring outside during the hottest time of the day (afternoon hours).

A building area of high pressure out of the Gulf of Mexico will pump in warmth and humidity as April comes to a close, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

High temperatures will surge well into the middle to upper 80s F and may touch the 90-degree-Fahrenheit mark in some areas. Such levels are 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The heat will first crank up across Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina on Monday before it expands into North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Montgomery, Alabama, and Augusta, Georgia, will near their 2017 daily record highs of 90 and 91 for April 29 respectively on Monday.

Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee; Atlanta and Athens, Georgia; Asheville, North Carolina; and Roanoke and Charlottesville, Virginia, will follow suit on Tuesday with each city challenging its respective record high for the date.

The heat is likely to persist into Wednesday and perhaps even Thursday along the southern Atlantic Seaboard.

“With a shift of the overall storm track to the north, the South will dry out for the remainder of the month,” Pastelok said.

Mainly dry weather could continue into the first couple days of May.

