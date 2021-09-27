Hope’s Legacy Veterans Appreciation Day set for Nov. 13

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue is hosting its first Veterans Appreciation Day on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Castle Rock Farm.

During your visit, veterans can:

Meet with our many equines and learn their stories

Groom horses and clean stalls

Spend time with HLER volunteers and learn equine education

Take a walk around the property and relish in its tranquility

Speak with the HLER team about the Spring 2022 Veterans/Equine Program

Space is limited and sign ups are underway! For complete information, contact Sarah Oliva, HLER Programs Coordinator, hlerprograms@gmail.com.

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Central Virginia. Since 2008, Hope’s Legacy has taken in 378 horses, donkeys, ponies, mules, and miniature horses subjected to abuse, abandonment, and lack of care.

The organization supports animal control agencies in seizures, and owners who surrender due to financial, family and medical distress.

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue’s mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and adopt out animals to new, loving, and well-matched homes.

More information online at www.hopeslegacy.com.