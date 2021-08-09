Hit-and-run closes South High Street in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg Police responded to the 1000 block of South High Street (Route 42) for a crash involving a truck into a utility pole at 2:47 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers observed that one utility pole was damaged and the road partially blocked. The driver of the truck fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Repair crews are now on-scene and have reported that work to replace the pole will go well into the morning, and possibly up until noon today.

This repair work is adjacent to Rocking-R and Brothers Pizza.

Traffic units will have detours set up at Maryland Avenue on the north and on South Avenue on the south. Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and plan their routes accordingly by utilizing Route 11, Garber’s Church Road, or other main roads.

HPD’s Patrol Division is actively investigating this crash, and requests you contact them at (540) 437-2600 if you witnessed or have any further information related to the Hit-and-Run. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).