Herring picks up union endorsement in AG race

Published Wednesday, Jun. 2, 2021, 10:32 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Union has announced its endorsement of Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s re-election campaign.

“Attorney General Mark Herring has been making important progress on combating wage theft and worker misclassification in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said William C. Sproule, executive secretary-treasurer of the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters. “Our union supports those who will commit to enforcement on these issues that harm too many workers across the region. We look forward to continuing to work with the Attorney General and other Virginia leaders to ensure the rights of workers are protected.”

“The work we do to establish protections for workers wouldn’t be possible without the support of dynamic unions like EASRCC,” Herring said. “Over the past eight years, we’ve increased worker stability, strengthened labor partnerships, and held corporations accountable. I’m proud to have their support in this fight.”

Related

Comments