Height facts: 10 facts about height growth, and growing taller

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Physical characteristics often come with particular tags, which sometimes may not seem kind. For young people, monikers and unfortunate nicknames may be the order of the day based on stature and other physical characteristics. These tags underscore the impact that a height stature has on an individual’s standing in the society.

Research shows taller people have a higher average income than their shorter counterparts for example. They are more likely to rise through the corporate ladder faster and are much healthier, as well as, happier.

Typically, these stats may negate the adage, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover.’ You may not admit it, but deep down, we are all vulnerable to the effects of first impressions.

The following are some of the most exciting facts about growing taller.

People see tall individuals as attractive

According to research, society sees tall people as more attractive than shorter people. As such, they are more confident and enjoy better self-esteem than their counterparts. Other perks that come with being tall include a better income and influence.

There’s a significant link between your height and health

Interestingly, it seems that even the state of your health depends to a small part how tall you are – so much for first impressions and judging a book by its cover. Studies show a significant link between risks to developing such diseases as cancer and heart disease and your stature.

A nation with the tallest people

The average income of people in a region has a particular imposition on the average height. Regardless, the Dutch are the tallest people in the globe, averaging at 6 feet for men and 5 feet 6.5 inches for women. The shortest people are in the Philippines, Bolivia, Indonesia and India.

The growth rate is faster for newborns

You grow the fastest during your first year of life, about 10 inches, and thereafter, the rate becomes steady. The majority of growth occurs when asleep as it is at this time that the body produces the most human growth hormone. It is therefore essential to ensure children get enough sleep.

Your height keeps changing within a 24 hour period

Interestingly, your height does not remain constant within a 24 hour period. Instead, it keeps changing depending on the activities you are engaging in. Specifically, you lose about an inch through the course of the day due to exertion and regain it when you sleep. That is why it is essential to have a good night sleep for your spine to recover the lost fluids and decompress.

Your genes are not the ultimate determinants of your height

How much tall your parents are is not the only factor that determines your growth potential. Genes only impose themselves on your height by up to 70%. The rest is nutrition and physical activity.

You should make sure you are taking a balanced diet to power your growth, and you are leading a healthy lifestyle. A balanced diet without physical activity can cause overweight and compression of the spine. This is one of the facts highlighted by the height growth company – heightgrowthclub.com .

Caffeine does not cause stunting

In contrast to popular myth, drinking coffee and other caffeinated drinks do not cause stunting. It only makes the children hyperactive and irritable, affecting their sleep cycle. As mentioned earlier, sufficient sleep is key to the optimal production of growth hormone that makes you grow at a reasonable rate.

Shrinking happens after the age of 40

Various factors cause shrinking after the age of 40 and among them is osteoporosis. The regular loss of spinal fluid causes your spine to shrink. As such, height loss can be as much as an inch within a ten year period.

However, regular exercising and stretching can prevent bone loss . However, maintaining the right diet is as important.

The growth rate of girls is more than that of boys

Girls hit puberty earlier than boys and as such, experience a better height growth than boys by the time they are between eleven and twelve years. Boys reach this height between the ages of 13 and 14.

The human growth hormone is a major determinant of your height

The concentration of the human growth hormone in your blood determines the rate at which you grow. The hormone is at the centre of critical body systems that help in cell regeneration and repair. A good night sleep and physical activity are two factors that enhance the production of the growth hormone.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment