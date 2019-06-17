Heifetz International Music Institute receives grant from Virginia Tourism Corporation

The Heifetz International Music Institute has received a grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation Music Festival Sponsorship Program.

The VTC Music Festival Sponsorship Program is a funding source for established music festivals in Virginia to help the growth of the festival and to increase visitation to local communities, while also building Virginia’s reputation as a music destination. VTC funds will go towards supporting the Heifetz 2019 Festival of Concerts, including live streaming and production of our Heifetz Hootenannies.

“Music is an important driver for tourism in Virginia, as well as a vital part of our culture and heritage,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “Music festivals across the Commonwealth help to amplify vibrant communities and premier destinations that attract travelers from all over the world. We are pleased to support these festivals as they help to show travelers why Virginia is for Music Lovers.”

In total, VTC awarded $216,000 to 34 music festivals across the Commonwealth to help increase visitation and revenue. The music festivals that received awards reported 636,000 in attendance and an estimated $71 million in economic impact to communities across the Commonwealth in 2018. Festivals awarded from communities all across Virginia featuring musical genres from jazz to bluegrass to classical to soul to country.

About Virginia Tourism Corporation

The Virginia Tourism Corporation is the state agency responsible for marketing Virginia to visitors and promoting the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand, which is celebrating 50 years in 2019. Tourism is an instant revenue generator in Virginia. In 2017, visitors spent $25 billion, which supported 232,000 jobs and contributed $1.73 billion in state and local taxes.

