 

Health districts activate COVID-19 public call centers

Published Monday, Mar. 23, 2020, 9:15 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

coronavirus researcher

(© cendeced – stock.adobe.com)

Public health districts across Virginia have activated public health call centers, to answer questions and provide information about COVID-19 and related issues.

Operators are equipped with information on symptoms, how to minimize the risk of exposure for yourself and your loved ones, local and statewide conditions, testing resources and how they are used, and what to do if you think you may be ill.

You may call any of the centers, but it may be most helpful to contact the center nearest you.

Call centers, service areas and hours and related websites include:

Alleghany Health District

Mon-Fri, 8am-6pm

vdh.virginia.gov/alleghany

Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties,

City of Salem

855-949-8378
Central Shenandoah Health District

Mon-Fri, 8am-6pm

vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah

Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and

Rockingham counties,

Cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro

855-949-8378
Central Virginia Health District

830am-4pm

vdh.virginia.gov/central-virginia

 

Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties,

City of Lynchburg

434-477-7266 or  434-447-5965

 

Cumberland Plateau Health District

Mon-Fri, 8am-430pm

(starting Mar. 24, 8am-6pm)

vdh.virginia.gov/cumberland-plateau

Buchanan County

Dickenson County

Russell County

Tazewell County

276-935-4591

276-926-4979

276-889-7621

276-988-5585

Lenowisco Health District

Mon-Fri, 8am-430pm

(starting Mar. 24, 8am-6pm)

vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco

Lee County

Scott County

Wise County

City of Norton

276-346-2011

276-386-1312

276-328-8000

276-328-8000

Mount Rogers Health District

Mon-Fri, 8am-6pm

vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers

Bland County

Bristol City

Carroll County

Galax City

Grayson County

Smyth County

Washington County

Wythe County

276-688-3642

276-642-7335

276-730-3180

276-236-6127

276-773-2961

276-781-7460

276-676-5604

276-228-5507

New River Health District

Mon-Fri, 8am-8pm;

Sat, 8am-noon;  Sun, noon-4pm;

After hours, leave a message.

vdh.virginia.gov/new-river/,

nrvroadtowellness.com

Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties,

City of Radford

540-267-8240
Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

Mon-Fri, 8am-5pm

vdh.virginia.gov/pittsylvania-danville

Pittsylvania County,

City of Danville

434-766-9828
Richmond

vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Statewide877-ASK-VDH-3
Roanoke City Health District

Mon-Fri, 8am-6pm

vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke

City of Roanoke855-949-8378
West Piedmont Health District

Mon-Fri, 8am-430pm

vdh.virginia.gov/west-piedmont

Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties,

City of Martinsville

276 -638-2311

For information on COVID-19 and ways to protect yourself and those you love, visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus.



augusta free press news
augusta free press news

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.

AFP Business

As professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.

Web Design

Augusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.

Marketing/Social Media Management

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.

Graphic Design

Augusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.

Event Planning/Fundraising

Augusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.

Click here for more.