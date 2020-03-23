Health districts activate COVID-19 public call centers
Public health districts across Virginia have activated public health call centers, to answer questions and provide information about COVID-19 and related issues.
Operators are equipped with information on symptoms, how to minimize the risk of exposure for yourself and your loved ones, local and statewide conditions, testing resources and how they are used, and what to do if you think you may be ill.
You may call any of the centers, but it may be most helpful to contact the center nearest you.
Call centers, service areas and hours and related websites include:
|Alleghany Health District
Mon-Fri, 8am-6pm
|Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties,
City of Salem
|855-949-8378
|Central Shenandoah Health District
Mon-Fri, 8am-6pm
|Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and
Rockingham counties,
Cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro
|855-949-8378
|Central Virginia Health District
830am-4pm
vdh.virginia.gov/central-virginia
|Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties,
City of Lynchburg
|434-477-7266 or 434-447-5965
|Cumberland Plateau Health District
Mon-Fri, 8am-430pm
(starting Mar. 24, 8am-6pm)
|Buchanan County
Dickenson County
Russell County
Tazewell County
|276-935-4591
276-926-4979
276-889-7621
276-988-5585
|Lenowisco Health District
Mon-Fri, 8am-430pm
(starting Mar. 24, 8am-6pm)
|Lee County
Scott County
Wise County
City of Norton
|276-346-2011
276-386-1312
276-328-8000
276-328-8000
|Mount Rogers Health District
Mon-Fri, 8am-6pm
|Bland County
Bristol City
Carroll County
Galax City
Grayson County
Smyth County
Washington County
Wythe County
|276-688-3642
276-642-7335
276-730-3180
276-236-6127
276-773-2961
276-781-7460
276-676-5604
276-228-5507
|New River Health District
Mon-Fri, 8am-8pm;
Sat, 8am-noon; Sun, noon-4pm;
After hours, leave a message.
|Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties,
City of Radford
|540-267-8240
|Pittsylvania-Danville Health District
Mon-Fri, 8am-5pm
|Pittsylvania County,
City of Danville
|434-766-9828
|Richmond
|Statewide
|877-ASK-VDH-3
|Roanoke City Health District
Mon-Fri, 8am-6pm
|City of Roanoke
|855-949-8378
|West Piedmont Health District
Mon-Fri, 8am-430pm
|Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties,
City of Martinsville
|276 -638-2311
For information on COVID-19 and ways to protect yourself and those you love, visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus.
