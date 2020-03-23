Health districts activate COVID-19 public call centers

Public health districts across Virginia have activated public health call centers, to answer questions and provide information about COVID-19 and related issues.

Operators are equipped with information on symptoms, how to minimize the risk of exposure for yourself and your loved ones, local and statewide conditions, testing resources and how they are used, and what to do if you think you may be ill.

You may call any of the centers, but it may be most helpful to contact the center nearest you.

Call centers, service areas and hours and related websites include:

Alleghany Health District Mon-Fri, 8am-6pm vdh.virginia.gov/alleghany Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties, City of Salem 855-949-8378 Central Shenandoah Health District Mon-Fri, 8am-6pm vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, Cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro 855-949-8378 Central Virginia Health District 830am-4pm vdh.virginia.gov/central-virginia Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties, City of Lynchburg 434-477-7266 or 434-447-5965 Cumberland Plateau Health District Mon-Fri, 8am-430pm (starting Mar. 24, 8am-6pm) vdh.virginia.gov/cumberland-plateau Buchanan County Dickenson County Russell County Tazewell County 276-935-4591 276-926-4979 276-889-7621 276-988-5585 Lenowisco Health District Mon-Fri, 8am-430pm (starting Mar. 24, 8am-6pm) vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco Lee County Scott County Wise County City of Norton 276-346-2011 276-386-1312 276-328-8000 276-328-8000 Mount Rogers Health District Mon-Fri, 8am-6pm vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers Bland County Bristol City Carroll County Galax City Grayson County Smyth County Washington County Wythe County 276-688-3642 276-642-7335 276-730-3180 276-236-6127 276-773-2961 276-781-7460 276-676-5604 276-228-5507 New River Health District Mon-Fri, 8am-8pm; Sat, 8am-noon; Sun, noon-4pm; After hours, leave a message. vdh.virginia.gov/new-river/, nrvroadtowellness.com Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties, City of Radford 540-267-8240 Pittsylvania-Danville Health District Mon-Fri, 8am-5pm vdh.virginia.gov/pittsylvania-danville Pittsylvania County, City of Danville 434-766-9828 Richmond vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus Statewide 877-ASK-VDH-3 Roanoke City Health District Mon-Fri, 8am-6pm vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke City of Roanoke 855-949-8378 West Piedmont Health District Mon-Fri, 8am-430pm vdh.virginia.gov/west-piedmont Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties, City of Martinsville 276 -638-2311

For information on COVID-19 and ways to protect yourself and those you love, visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus.

