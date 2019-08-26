Harrisonburg Police investing shots fired in Vine Street area
The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for more information regarding the discharge of a firearm within the city limits early Sunday morning.
HPD responded to the 200 block of Vine Street at approximately 12:11 on Sunday morning after multiple callers reported hearing several shots. Officers recovered four 9mm shell casings while canvassing the area in the 1200 Block of Victorian Village Drive, a residential area just south of Vine Street.
No leads or descriptors could be obtained following interviews with the nearby residents. HPD reminds all citizens that it is unlawful to discharge a firearm within the city limits.
The Harrisonburg Police Department asks that our community stay vigilant in reporting suspicious and potentially dangerous activity such as this.
The Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the incident and requests you contact them at (540) 437-2650 if you have any further information related to this incident. Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
