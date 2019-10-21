Harrisonburg Police investigating shooting incident

Published Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, 12:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Harrisonburg Police are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday evening.

Just before 9 p.m., the HPD was notified that a victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen had arrived at the Sentara RMH Emergency Room. It was believed the wounding occurred at an unknown location within the City of Harrisonburg.

Investigation and security surveillance footage determined the 27-year-old male victim had been dropped off by unknown individuals driving a newer-model White Hyundai Sonata at the Emergency Room doors and then left the area.

The victim was later taken to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The HPD Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the incident and requests anyone with information related to this incident contact them at (540) 437-2650.

Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Comments