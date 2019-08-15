Harrisonburg Police investigating hit-and-run
Just before midnight on Wednesday, officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 700 block of Vine Street for a hit-and-run incident involving a bicyclist.
A 56-year-old male was traveling north in the 700 block of Vine Street on a bicycle and was struck from behind by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene before police arrived. The male victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical services and later flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Harrisonburg Police Department at (540) 434-4436. Anonymous tips related to this or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.