Harrisonburg Police investigating hit-and-run

Published Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, 7:57 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Just before midnight on Wednesday, officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 700 block of Vine Street for a hit-and-run incident involving a bicyclist.

A 56-year-old male was traveling north in the 700 block of Vine Street on a bicycle and was struck from behind by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene before police arrived. The male victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical services and later flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Harrisonburg Police Department at (540) 434-4436. Anonymous tips related to this or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Like this: Like Loading...