Harrisonburg Police investigating attempted burglary

The Harrisonburg Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying two subjects involved in a recent attempted burglary at a local pharmacy.

On July 9, officers with HPD were dispatched to a commercial alarm at the Medicap Pharmacy on Pro Pointe Lane in Harrisonburg. Two subjects are seen on surveillance footage arriving in a silver, 2020-2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

The first subject is described as wearing all gray sweatpants and hooded sweatshirt with gloves and white tennis shoes. This subject appears to be approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

The second subject is wearing black sweatpants and a navy-blue sweatshirt with white tennis shoes and an orange baseball cap with a camo face covering. This subject is slightly shorter, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighting approximately 140 pounds.

If you have any information regarding this crime, contact HPD’s Major Crime Unit at (540) 437-2640.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).