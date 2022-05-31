augusta free press news

Harrisonburg: One killed, two injured in collision between vehicle, train

Published Monday, May. 30, 2022, 8:21 pm

(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

One person was killed and two others flown to UVA from injuries following a collision between a passenger vehicle and train at West Rock Street and Liberty Street in Downtown Harrisonburg.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday afternoon. The driver was declared deceased at the scene. The two patients flown to UVA were passengers in the vehicle. HPD is currently investigating the cause of the collision.

Nearby roads will remain closed at this time.

Information will be posted to the ciy’s social media pages once roads reopen. No additional information is available at this time.


