harrisonburg man arrested in connection with 2021 robbery of mr js bagels
News

Harrisonburg man arrested in connection with 2021 robbery of Mr. J’s Bagels

Chris Graham
Last updated:
Dakota Shull
Dakota Shull. Photo: Harrisonburg Police

The Harrisonburg Police Department announced today the arrest of Dakota Shull, 28, of Harrisonburg, for robbery, breaking and entering, grand larceny and wearing a mask to conceal his identity following an incident at Mr. J’s Bagels last year.

Shull is accused of breaking through the front glass door of the Mr. J’s Bagels at 1731 South High St. at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 16 before jumping the counter and being approached by a lone employee.

A witness told police that Shull, armed with a tire iron, slammed it against a table and demanded the store safe before fleeing with the safe through the back door.

A series of other breaking and entering incidents also occurred in Bridgewater, Broadway and other parts of Rockingham County around this same date.

Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit worked together with those agencies, and on Nov. 23, 2021, HPD executed a search warrant on Shull’s vehicle.

Evidence was located connecting Shull to several breaking and entering incidents, including the case HPD was investigating.

The results of DNA evidence submitted by HPD recently returned, prompting the charges.

Shull is currently being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

