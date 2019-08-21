Harrisonburg Fire Department welcomes new car seat technician

Published Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, 11:03 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Harrisonburg Fire Department has a new expert focused on helping you keep your kids safe when you’re on the road.

Brianna Petit has officially joined the department as the City’s new full-time child safety seat technician. A native of Augusta County, Petit has completed the National Child Passenger Safety Seat Certification program through Safe Kids Worldwide and will be responsible for the installation of child safety seats and the distribution of seats to those who qualify.

She also will be the go-to expert for the public who often have questions about car seats.

“We are very excited for Brianna to join HFD because of how critical her role is with child passenger safety in our community,” HFD Public Education Officer Lt. Erin Stehle said. “Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children, so the car seat program is vital in our area.”

HFD completed 440 inspections and distributed 750 new seats in 2018. So far in 2019, nearly 400 seats have been inspected and nearly 500 new seats have been distributed.

“Car seats are critical to keeping children safe in vehicles, and I am excited to work with the Harrisonburg community in this capacity to ensure the safety of as many children as possible,” Petit added.

Residents wishing to have their car seats checked can contact Petit by phone at 540-810-0527 or through email at brianna.petit@harrisonburgva.gov. Petit will operate from HFD Station 1, located at 80 Maryland Ave., and will be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...