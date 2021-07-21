Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Investigator Keith Link earns prestigious certification

Keith Link, a six-year veteran of the Harrisonburg Fire Department and current HFD fire inspector/investigator, has earned a prestigious certification as a Fire Investigation Technician conveyed by the International Association of Arson Investigators.

To achieve this credential, Link completed a series of professional development courses designed to augment his base certification as an investigator, with an intense focus on Ethics, Investigation Techniques and the relationship between fire prevention and fire investigation standards promulgated by the National Fire Protection Association.

“Keith’s commitment to professional development is exemplary,” HFD Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong said. “Professional credentialing is a key component of our plan as we move toward becoming an accredited fire department.”

The IAAI Fire Investigation Technician Program verifies an applicant’s fundamental knowledge as measured against core job performance requirements of the established professional qualification standards for fire investigators defined in NFPA 1021, NFPA 1033 and NFPA 1037.

The IAAI-FIT® program encourages educational and professional development through recognition of an individual’s accomplishments in developing core abilities and competencies related to fire investigation.

The IAAI-FIT® designation must be renewed every three years.