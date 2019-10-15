Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance presents Skeleton Festival

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance presents the fourth annual Skeleton Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 2-5:30 p.m.

Skeleton Festival begins with trick-or-treating and other fun activities for children at downtown businesses from 2pm-4pm and culminates with costume contests for the whole family on Court Square from 4pm-5:30pm.

“We’re excited to move the festivities closer to the heart of downtown and hope to transform some of our underutilized nooks and crannies for the event.” says Erin Smith, Events Manager at HDR. “We’re particularly excited for Explore More Discover Museum’s (not too) spooky obstacle course in Denton Park—plus a few other surprises sprinkled throughout the afternoon!”

Families can get a head start on trick-or-treating by visiting over 40 downtown businesses from 2pm to 4pm. Participating business will be highlighted on a candy map and identified by an orange balloon outside of their business. Candy maps will be made available online on 10/17 at skeletonfestival.com and on HDR’s Facebook page. Hard copies of the map will be available at HDR’s info booth on the southside of Court Square, and at the Visitor’s Center (212 S Main St.) on the day of the event.

Other activities will be stationed on Court Square and throughout downtown for the duration of the event and include tarot card readings, music from DJ Ryan Clark and Jaguardini, a Haunted Library at Massanutten Regional Library, a weird science lab with JMU chemistry students, Larkin Arts’ face painting, photo booths from the Rosy Co., a caramel apple dipping station at Heritage Bakery and much more. No activities will be held at Turner Pavilion this year.

Skeleton Festival also features costume contests for dogs, kids and adults beginning at 4:00pm on Court Square. No pre-registration is required.













