Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation driver named one of nation’s best

Public transit riders in Harrisonburg have the honor of riding with one of the nation’s best drivers. And she’s got the big trophy to prove it.

Robin Short, who is a driver and trainer for the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation, recently placed second in the “Van Division” of the Community Transportation Association of America 2019 Roadeo.

The competition, held on May 19 this year in Palm Springs, Calif., brought together drivers from around the country to compete for top scores on a course that tests skills on every level of the driver’s abilities.

Short was tested on vehicle maneuvering, knowledge of laws and regulations, wheelchair securement best practices, and finding defects during a pre-trip inspection. The primary focus is on safe operations and passenger sensitivity.

Short is no stranger to competing in, and succeeding at, national Roadeo competitions. She took home the award for Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Most Spirited winner in the 2016 competition held in Portland, Oregon.

“Always strive for the best,” she said. “Never let anyone tell you that you cannot do something. Providing service to the Harrisonburg community is one of the most rewarding things I have ever done.”

Short started with HDPT in 2006 as a school bus driver, before returning to the department in 2014 as a transit operator. She became a driver/trainer in 2017, where she has continued to make a positive impact on public transportation in the Friendly City.

“We are very proud of Robin for her accomplishments,” Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation Transit Superintendent Avery Daugherty said. “Robin is an important part of our team which is committed to providing exceptional service to the JMU and Harrisonburg community. Her successes in this competition showcase the talent and skill she delivers daily to other transit providers across the country.”

Find more information on public transportation in Harrisonburg at www.harrisonburgva.gov/hdpt.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google