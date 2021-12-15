Harrisonburg ‘Coats for Kids’ campaign delivers on community commitment

More than 200 children in Harrisonburg schools are receiving new winter coats thanks to generous community support.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department announced a campaign in early November to provide children in need with a simple coat to help keep them warm this winter. The goal was to acquire 100 coats in this inaugural season of support for students across Harrisonburg City Public Schools campuses, and community members were encouraged to participate.

In addition to numerous donations, two benefactors – the Denton Family Foundation and Steven Toyota – made substantial financial contributions allowing HFD to deliver more than 200 coats to city schools, more than doubling the original goal.

The coats were delivered on Dec. 9 to all nine schools by firefighters and HFD staff.

Kim Smith, an administrative professional with the Fire Department, coordinated the entire effort.

“Providing kids with something so essential as a winter coat is just the right thing to do,” Smith said. “This was truly a labor of love, and we are deeply thankful to everyone who contributed to this effort.”

“We are so grateful to the Harrisonburg Fire Department, donors, and generous community members for supporting our students in this way,” HCPS Chief Operating Officer Craig Mackail said.

