Harrisonburg City Council, other public bodies, to resume meeting virtually Jan. 12

Interim City Manager Ande Banks has declared a local emergency that will allow Harrisonburg City Council and other public bodies to resume meeting virtually due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Declaration, which will be presented to City Council for confirmation at tonight’s meeting, will go into effect the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 12, and move all meetings of City Council and other City of Harrisonburg public bodies, including Planning Commission, to a virtual format.

Meetings will continue to be streamed at the city’s website and on the local Public Education Government Channel 3. After tonight, attendance will not be allowed in City Council Chambers or other public body meeting locations until the declaration of emergency is ended.

The public can take part in City Council meetings by calling in during public comment periods at 540-437-2687. Residents also may provide comment prior to the meeting by visiting www.harrisonburgva.gov/agenda-comments.

This order is expected to remain in place for a period of 30-45 days.

Harrisonburg has seen a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases this month, with at least 1,112 confirmed cases since Jan. 1. This number does not include any cases confirmed by take-home COVID-19 tests.

All residents are urged to receive their COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, and to wear masks when in the presence of another in public.

To find a local vaccination clinic, please visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/vaccine.

