Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
harlem globetrotters bringing 2023 world tour to john paul jones arena in march
Sports

 Harlem Globetrotters bringing 2023 World Tour to John Paul Jones Arena in March

Chris Graham
Last updated:
harlem globetrotters
(© Ferenc Szelepcsenyi – Shutterstock)

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour is coming to the John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, March 27.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Monday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at online at www.harlemglobetrotters.com and www.Ticketmaster.com or in person at the John Paul Jones Arena box office.

The Globetrotters, founded in 1926, boast a roster of male and female former NCAA players from programs including Appalachian State, DePaul, Purdue and Temple.

The JPJ exhibition will have the Globetrotters facing their familiar foes, the Washington Generals.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Lavender flowers at sunset

Conservation of grassland birds may provide incentives for qualifying farmers
Rebecca Barnabi
halloween guide 2022

Halloween Happenings: Your guide for Halloween 2022 local events
NewsDesk

Halloween is being celebrated in the region with haunted houses, hayrides, pumpkin picking and lots of events involving spooks, mazes, candy, crafts and fun for all ages.

Dash2Trade

5 Reasons why Dash2Trade Will Hit 100x Gains Before 2024
Bitcoin Billy

Dash2Trade platform aims to become a top-tier social trading and crypto analytics platform. With accessible on-chain information, actionable trade signals, and all the trading tools required to capitalize on market opportunities, the platform wants to offer its users as much...

missing person

Stafford County: Authorities seek information on missing 16-year-old
Chris Graham
police emergency fire

Franklin County: Union Hall man loses life in motorcycle crash on Route 40
Chris Graham
waynesboro
,

Waynesboro Education Association backs Kathe Maneval, Sam Hostetter in city elections
Chris Graham
XRP

Ripple, Cronos; these cryptos are pushing on $1.00 in 2023
Bitcoin Billy