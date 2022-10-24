 Harlem Globetrotters bringing 2023 World Tour to John Paul Jones Arena in March

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour is coming to the John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, March 27.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Monday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at online at www.harlemglobetrotters.com and www.Ticketmaster.com or in person at the John Paul Jones Arena box office.

The Globetrotters, founded in 1926, boast a roster of male and female former NCAA players from programs including Appalachian State, DePaul, Purdue and Temple.

The JPJ exhibition will have the Globetrotters facing their familiar foes, the Washington Generals.