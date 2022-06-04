Guided tours offer glimpse of Swannanoa estate

Celebrate 110 years of history with guided tours at Swannanoa in Afton.

Tours are offered twice a month from June through October.

The small group tours will allow guests to tour the inside of this historic pre-restoration home which was abandoned for 12 years during the Great Depression. The property was built in 1912 and is privately owned by Skyline Swannanoa.

After the tour, guests may explore the grounds at their leisure. Pictures are allowed. Picnicking is also welcome as weather permits.

Tickets are $25 (plus service fee) for adults. Children 12 and under are free. Advance tickets are required.

Tickets to the tours aid in the renovation efforts and maintenance of the estate.

The house and grounds are closed to the public outside of guided tours and special events.

To view upcoming events, visit https://www.facebook.com/SwannanoaOfficialPage/events/

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

