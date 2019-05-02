Governor Northam touts advances in Virginia’s unmanned systems technology

Virginia’s position as a leading state for the unmanned industry was highlighted and promoted this week at the Association for Unmanned Vehicle System International (AUVSI) XPONENTIAL 2019 event in Chicago, Ill.

Governor Ralph Northam and members from his administration, along with the Unmanned Systems Association of Virginia (USAV), touted Virginia’s advances in autonomy-related technology and the Commonwealth’s business-friendly regulatory environment.

Highlights include:

A Virginia pavilion, hosted by the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at CIT, is featured inside the XPONENTIAL expo showroom, where the latest and most relevant technologies from leading organizations are showcased from around the globe.

A Virginia reception, held on Tuesday, April 30, features special guests Governor Northam, Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball, Deputy Robby Demaria, Secretary of Homeland Security and Public Safety Brian Moran, Deputy Shawn Talmadge, among others.

USAV representatives and industry executives from Virginia are participating throughout the XPONENTIAL event to promote the Commonwealth’s unique assets including its UAS test site, unmanned systems research and other resources.

Kevin Pomfret, executive director of USAV, stated: “AUVSI XPONENTIAL is the largest, most comprehensive trade show for unmanned and autonomous systems. As adoption of unmanned systems spreads, it is important for Virginia to be on the forefront to seize on this emerging industry. We are pleased there is such positive momentum behind Virginia’s innovation, collaboration and growth in the unmanned systems industry.”

About Unmanned Systems Association of Virginia (USAV)

The Unmanned Systems Association of Virginia is a non-profit coalition focused on promoting a legal and regulatory framework that supports innovation, collaboration and growth in the unmanned systems industry in the Commonwealth. The association’s key objectives include promoting Virginia’s UAS test site, unmanned systems research and other resources; sharing information about grant opportunities for expansion of existing businesses or attracting new unmanned systems businesses; supporting legislation that fosters a business environment that is favorable to innovation and development of technology; supporting public and private programs that promote STEM education, workforce training and workforce development that may be beneficial to the unmanned systems industry; and promoting collaboration among entrepreneurial, existing technology and academic research entities. For more information, please visitwww.unmatchedva.org.

