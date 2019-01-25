Gov. Ralph Northam on Trump Shutdown deal

Gov. Ralph Northam today issued a statement following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a deal to bring the longest government shutdown in American history to an end.

“I’m relieved on behalf of Virginia’s 177,000 federal workers and their families that the government is reopening. This cannot happen again. Virginia’s federal workers do not deserve to be caught in the middle of Washington gridlock in another few weeks. I urge President Trump and Congressional leaders to find a long-term solution and ensure those who dedicate their lives to public service are never again caught in the middle of these political games.”