Global biotechnology company to locate in City of Richmond

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

HalioDx, an immuno-oncology company pioneering the immunological diagnosis of cancers, has invested more than $1 million to establish a CLIA laboratory in the VA Bio+Tech Park in the City of Richmond. Virginia was selected over North Carolina for the project, which will create over 20 new jobs.

“HalioDx is an international company that is making groundbreaking advances in biosciences, and choosing Virginia as its gateway into the U.S. market is a testament to our world-class amenities, strategic location, and innovative spirit,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “My administration is laser focused on strengthening Virginia’s bioscience economy, and I am confident that Richmond offers the ideal launch pad for HalioDx’s future growth in the Commonwealth.”

HalioDx is a global leader in immuno-oncology diagnostics that develops, manufactures, and delivers in vitro diagnostic products and services. The company uses diagnostic applications such as Immunoscore®, which is a proprietary immunohistochemistry assay powered by image analysis that enables better management of localized colon cancer. HalioDx will expand its North American operations with the inception of HalioDx Inc., a CLIA-certified facility joining the nearly 70 companies, laboratories, and research institutes located in the VA Bio+Tech Park.

“HalioDx’s decision to establish a new facility in the City of Richmond is an exciting step forward for the company and the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Biotechnology in the 21st century is evolving rapidly, and innovative firms like HalioDx help drive Virginia’s reputation as a leader in this vital sector. The company is sure to thrive in its new home in the VA Bio+Tech Park, and we thank HalioDx for its investment in the City of Richmond and the Commonwealth.”

“We are very excited to start our activity with our brand new CLIA laboratory based in Richmond,” said CEO of HalioDx Inc. Stéphane Debono. “Our location in Virginia will allow us to closely interact with all laboratories and hospitals in the region while benefitting from a quite competitive offering from the local authorities, including the Virginia Bio cluster. We are now in full capacity to propose our high clinical value test Immunoscore®, and this has been possible thanks to the support of the Commonwealth and City of Richmond.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the City of Richmond, the Greater Richmond Partnership, and the VA Bio+Tech Park to secure the project for Virginia. VEDP will support HalioDx’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“I am delighted HalioDx has chosen to locate its U.S. headquarters in the heart of Richmond’s downtown VA Bio+Tech Park,” said City of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. “We were recently named a ‘best location for biosciences in Virginia’ as well as a ‘top mid-sized city for foreign direct investment,’ which is why Richmond is where a foreign biotechnology firm like HalioDx will excel in the United States.”

“We are thrilled to welcome HalioDx to the VA Bio+Tech Park community,” said President and CEO of VA Bio+Tech Park Carrie Roth. “The talent and knowledge HalioDx adds to our vibrant innovation ecosystem is impressive, and we’re excited to support the company as it grows its presence in the U.S.”

“The VA Bio+Tech Park has been a phenomenal asset for the City of Richmond and Virginia, and HalioDx will undoubtedly be a strong addition to the thriving network of biotechnology companies here in the 71st District,” said Delegate Jeffrey Bourne. “I am honored to welcome this global company to Richmond and look forward to HalioDx’s continued success.”

Related Content

Shop Google