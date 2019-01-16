Girl Scout Cookie booth sales start this weekend

This year’s Girl Scout Cookie Sale program includes a brand new cookie. Caramel Chocolate Chip, will join the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie season lineup, as a gluten-free offering this year. This new cookie features rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie.

More than just delicious cookies, the Girl Scout Cookie Program fuels girls’ development of entrepreneurial and essential life skills, and the cookie earnings power amazing experiences for girl members. The largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is proven to help the majority of girl participants develop five essential life and business skills, fostering the next generation of women who are entrepreneurs and business leaders. A recent Girl Scout Research Institute study found that 85 percent of girls surveyed learned how to set goals and meet deadlines, 88 percent became effective decision-makers, 88 percent learned to manage money, 85 percent gained people skills, and 94 percent learned business ethics—all through the Girl Scout Cookie Program. Two out of three girls surveyed (66 percent) developed all five skills while doing amazing things for themselves and their communities.

During Girl Scout Cookie season, each G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) sets out to sell delicious cookies while also building entrepreneurial and business skills that are imperative for leadership and future success. Almost 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the cookie program each year, generating nearly $800 million in sales during the average season. And all of the net revenue raised—100 percent of it—stays within the Virginia Skyline Council area. Virginia Skyline Council uses cookie earnings to provide incredible experiences for girls through programming, while girls and their troops decide how to invest in impactful community projects, personal enrichment opportunities, and more. Girl Scout troops are doing amazing things made possible by each and every cookie sale like badge work, field trips to local museums, camping in the great outdoors, community service projects and learning about science and technology with hands-on experiences.

“Girl Scouts is the BEST girl leadership experience in the world,” proclaimed Nikki Williams, CEO of Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline. “We are the organization creating—through our skill-building Girl Scout Leadership Experience—the female leadership pipeline. The go-getters, innovators, risk-takers, and leaders of tomorrow. The Girl Scout Cookie Sale is one of our greatest leadership, entrepreneurship programs!”

Booth sales start up on January 18. Girl Scout Cookies are $5 a box. Check the online Cookie Finder to locate a booth sale near you: girlscouts.org/cookies or call 540-777-5100 or 1-800-542-5905 for your local cookie troops.

