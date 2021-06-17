Giffords endorses Mark Herring for re-election as attorney general

Progressive gun violence group Giffords has announced its endorsement of Attorney General Mark Herring for re-election.

“Since getting elected in 2013, Mark Herring has been steadfast in his commitment to end gun violence and I’m proud to support him for a third term as Attorney General,” said former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. “Mark is a proven leader that has taken on the NRA, closed gun loopholes, and sponsored commonsense background check legislation in the General Assembly. I know Mark will always be a champion for us in our fight to end Gun Violence.”

“I couldn’t be more proud to receive an endorsement from this incredible gun violence prevention organization who leads the fight for safer communities across the country,” Herring said. “Given the senseless gun-related tragedies that we’ve personally experienced in the Commonwealth, it is incumbent on all of us to fight for common sense gun safety legislation that will keep our communities safe. I’m excited about what we can accomplish together over the next four years.”

