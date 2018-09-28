Ghost Tours planned at Historic Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre presents Ghost Tours on three consecutive Saturday nights in October. The theatre has partnered with Black Raven Paranormal of Staunton to present the tours on October 13, 20 and 27, at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. each night.

Tickets for the tour are $12 for students and $15 for adults.

The 75-minute walking tours will include historical information, personal accounts, ghost stories, lore and a few scares along the way. Recommended for ages 9 and up.

Each tour is limited to 20 participants. Advance reservations are suggested.

About Black Raven Paranormal: Black Raven Paranormal is an experienced paranormal investigation and research organization located in Staunton. They are dedicated to the research, study and documentation of paranormal activity in an ethical and professional manner. Originally established as the Shenandoah Valley Paranormal Society in 2005, some of their investigators have 15-20 years experience in the field. They travel extensively across the country investigating some of the most haunted locations.

For tickets or more information, call (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

