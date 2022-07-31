George Mason alum D’Shawn Schwartz signs with Fenerbahce Koleji Safiport in Turkey
Former George Mason University men’s basketball guard D’Shawn Schwartz has signed his first professional contract and will compete with Fenerbahce Koleji Safiport in Istanbul, Turkey this coming season.
Schwartz joins a club steeped in history. The team captured the Turkish TB2L Championship in 2022 and is one of the most storied franchises in the country’s basketball annals.
Schwartz recently wrapped up an NBA Summer League stint with the New York Knicks, which capped a busy spring and summer stretch for the Colorado Springs, Colo., product.
He worked out for six NBA franchises during the NBA evaluation period, including the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.
Schwartz excelled for the Patriots this past season while ranking sixth in the A-10 in scoring in league games (16.8 ppg). In overall contests, he was third in the league in 3pt FG percentage (.380) and sixth in 3pt FG made/game (2.53).
He tallied nine 20+ point efforts and 22 with 10+ points, while registering double figure scoring totals in 14 of 16 A-10 contests. His 76 3-pointers made on the year ranked seventh-most in Mason single season history.
…