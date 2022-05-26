George Hirschmann stepping down from seat on Harrisonburg City Council

Harrisonburg City Councilman George Hirschmann announced Thursday that he is resigning his seat on the City Council, citing health reasons.

“Though my health will no longer allow me to serve you as City Councilman, please know that our community’s future success will always be something that is near and dear to my heart,” Hirschmann wrote in a letter to the community announcing his resignation. “I will miss the opportunity to serve you through the responsibilities you have entrusted me with. And I have faith that those who come after me will work as hard I have to embody the values of The Friendly City.”

Hirschmann was the chief meteorologist at WHSV-TV3 for 16 years before retiring in 2016, the year that he was first elected to Harrisonburg City Council.

He was re-elected in 2020 and was in the midst of his second four-year term.

Story by Chris Graham

