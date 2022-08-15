Gas prices now in ninth straight week of decline: Will the streak continue?
Gas prices in Western Virginia are inching closer to the $3.50 a gallon mark, as the average statewide is down nearly nine cents over the past week.
The Virginia average is $3.75 a gallon, which is down 8.9 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia.
Prices in Virginia are 58.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but still 76.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The trend of nine straight weeks of decline in gas prices could be coming to an end this week, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“The streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” De Haan said. “That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes.
“While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated.”
GasBuddy data is accessible at prices.GasBuddy.com.