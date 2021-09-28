Freedom Virginia announces endorsements for McAuliffe, Ayala, Herring

Freedom Virginia announced its endorsements for statewide 2021 races – backing Terry McAuliffe for governor, Haya Ayala for lieutenant governor and Mark Herring for attorney general.

Freedom Virginia’s agenda focuses on key issues to building a stronger economy and supporting Virginia’s workforce, including paid sick days, keeping prescription drug prices down and drug pricing transparency, making health care more affordable, and expanding affordable child care for Virginans. These candidates have taken stands to champion and defend these imperative issues.

“Freedom Virginia is excited for the upcoming elections and is thrilled to announce our endorsements of Terry McAuliffe, Hala Ayala, and Mark Herring,” said Maddie Beecher, executive director of Freedom Virginia. “The Commonwealth needs leaders who will build a stronger economy that lifts up all Virginians. That means paid sick, family and medical leave for all Virginia workers, affordable health care, and lower prescription drug costs must be a priority. We are proud to support these candidates and are ready to work together to build a stronger Virginia economy.”