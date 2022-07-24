FredNats near flawless in 7-0 series clincher vs. Delmarva
The FredNats turned in a complete effort Saturday at Perdue Stadium, running away from the Delmarva Shorebirds 7-0 for a series-clinching win. Pablo Aldonis, Brendan Collins, Will Harris, Reed Garrett and Marlon Perez combined for the team’s fifth shutout of the season.
The stellar start was the second in a row from the impressive Aldonis. He has now gone 10 innings without allowing a run since being promoted from the Florida Complex League last week. He struck out eight in a dominant performance.
Major League vets Harris and Garrett each kept the shutout going in the 7th and 8th. Harris recorded a punchout, one of 12 in the game for the staff. Both joined the FredNats on rehab assignments Saturday. Perez notched two strikeouts in his 11th straight scoreless appearance.
Geraldi Diaz powered a consistent FredNat attack. The catcher drove in four of the seven runs, including two in the first as Fredericksburg built a 3-0 lead. Five FredNats recorded multi-hit efforts, including TJ White, who celebrated his 19th birthday by reaching three times.
The FredNats will look to sweep the series tomorrow with RHP Jackson Rutledge on the mound. First pitch is slated for 5:05 ET.