Fredericksburg Nationals fall 8-3 to Salem Red Sox on Saturday

The Fredericksburg Nationals dropped their Saturday evening matchup in Salem by a final of 8-3 Saturday. Sammy Infante recorded his first triple of the season and picked up his fourth RBI in the last two games.

Mason Denaburg got the start and allowed three runs (three earned) in four innings of work. He received a no-decision. Bryan Pena fired three scoreless innings of relief afterward to keep the FredNats within one. An RBI single from Jacob Young in the third and an RBI triple by Infante in the fifth cut an early deficit to 3-2.

The FredNats evened the contest at 3-3 in the top of the eighth on a couple Red Sox errors. The Red Sox responded in the bottom half though. Jose Garcia launched a two-out grand slam there to seal the win. Tyler Schoff (2-3) suffered the loss in relief. Joey Stock (3-2) earned the win.

The loss moved the FredNats to 2-3 in the series and 34-34 on the season. The FredNats are now 1-1 in the second half.

LHP Andrew Alvarez is expected to start tomorrow for Fredericksburg as the series moves to Game 6. He will be opposed by RHP Angel Bastardo for Salem. First pitch in the finale is slated for 5:05 pm ET.