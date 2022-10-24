Frederick County: Two dead in Saturday morning crash on Route 600

A single-vehicle fatal crash on Saturday in Frederick County claimed the lives of two Winchester residents.

A 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Route 600 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a fence and a tree before it overturned.

The driver of the Jeep, Melinda K. Powell, 51, of Winchester, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Jeep, Clarke J. Powell, 76, of Winchester, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

An additional passenger in the Jeep, a 40-year-old male, of Star Tannery, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.