frederick county two dead in saturday morning crash on route 600
News

Frederick County: Two dead in Saturday morning crash on Route 600

Chris Graham
Last updated:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

A single-vehicle fatal crash on Saturday in Frederick County claimed the lives of two Winchester residents.

A 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Route 600 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a fence and a tree before it overturned.

The driver of the Jeep, Melinda K. Powell, 51, of Winchester, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Jeep, Clarke J. Powell, 76, of Winchester, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

An additional passenger in the Jeep, a 40-year-old male, of Star Tannery, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Before carving your Halloween pumpkin this year, horticulture expert Ashley Edwards says it's important to wait until pumpkins are fully mature before harvesting and to carve them as close to Halloween as you can to avoid early rotting.

