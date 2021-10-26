Fox eyes: The procedures and risks behind the trend

As technology continues to advance, medical procedures have become incredibly precise. This is especially applicable to the plastic surgery industry, where many have gone through procedures during the pandemic so they could recover while working from home.

The range of procedures plastic surgery offers to patients is growing with the increasing specifications patients want. If patients want to fix a bump in their nose, they can get dermal fillers injected with a non-surgical rhinoplasty. If they want dimples, a dimpleplasty is available.

One increasing trend is the demand for “designer eyes,” specifically the fox eye shape. This eye shape has been made famous by models like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. While some simply shave their eyebrows to get the lifted look, many look at surgical options to get almond-shaped upturned eyes.

To get a better idea of what a fox eye is, how to get a fox eye, and the risks involved in the procedure, here is a breakdown of those three topics.

What is a fox eye?

Fox eyes are unique in that the person’s race can affect the success rate of the procedure. The Kardashians and Kendall Jenner are Armenian, who tend to have deep-set eyes with low medial brows and high arched lateral brows. They also have minimal fat around their orbits or eye sockets. Because they also tend to have more collagen, Armenians are an ideal candidate for fillers.

This does not mean people of Anglo-Saxon heritage cannot get the procedure. It simply means that a different method of getting fox eyes may be more ideal. Anglo-Saxons tend to lose more collagen in their skin earlier in life, meaning fillers are less likely to give that same seamless finish. If a patient of Anglo-Saxon heritage wants a fox eye procedure, surgery may work better for their face and skin composition.

How do I get a fox eye?

There are two options for getting a fox eye. First, there is the non-invasive option that does not require surgery. Instead, fillers are injected around the outer edge of the eye. This elevates the brow and gives the fox eye look for about one year before injections are needed again.

Benefits of injections or fillers

Injections are an excellent option for those wanting to keep up with trends without handling the total change once popularity simmers. Those interested in simply testing the waters of plastic surgery may also consider fillers as a viable alternative to surgery.

Blepharoplasty procedures

Patients can also get the fox eye look through an invasive or surgical option, called a blepharoplasty. This procedure involves removing the skin or fat from around the eye to correct the eye shape.

It is recommended for those between the ages of 25 and 40 to pair a blepharoplasty with a brow lift, as the combined surgeries should allow patients to achieve the fox eye look.

A surgical procedure is the best option for those interested in a long-term fox eye without spending time and money on refillers every few years. Surgeries allow permanent results without constant revisits to the plastic surgeon’s office.

What are the risks?

Like all medical procedures, there are risks involved in going under the needle or scalpel. For instance, there may be lumpiness or prolonged or delayed swelling around the orbital region. Other risks of filler injections include:

Blanching or a bluish discoloration around the injection site

Nodules

Hypersensitive skin

Vascular complications that can lead to blindness

The most common risk involves visual imperfections that would require surgical corrections. This risk most often occurs in cases where doctors should not have gone through the procedure. Though fox eyes may look good on celebrities, people with different face shapes, collagen levels, and a series of other factors may not have positive results from the procedure.

Finding alternative procedures

Doctors must recognize these signs when discussing surgical procedures with patients and have the foresight to turn patients away when they know results will be unsatisfactory ahead of time. This can be difficult, as predicting how a patient may look post-procedure is very subjective. In response, doctors should offer alternative options to patients that may be a better fit for the patient’s wants.

A cosmetic surgeon can answer questions about the fox eye procedure and its risks

To help prevent the likelihood of needed surgical correction, consult a specialist. As with any eyelid surgery, millimeters matter, and hiring a specialized plastic surgeon can ensure that those millimeters are handled by someone who knows exactly what they are doing. Reach out to the office today to schedule your appointment and get your questions answered by a seasoned professional.