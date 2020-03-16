Four things you couldn’t do at home before the internet

The internet has changed the world in many ways. And while many think life was easier before, the internet has definitely made many things a lot smoother. Here are three things that didn’t exist before the internet was invented.

1. Online shopping

Online shopping is a multi-billion industry, and many of us do the majority of shopping online. But before Amazon, eBay and other online stores existed, we had to go to a store or a shopping centre in order to buy whatever we needed. Online shopping offers a stress-free shopping experience from the comfort of your own home. Instead of having to drive to a store, find parking and walk around for hours, online shopping lets you take your time and browse items from an enormous selection. It is also easier to find great deals when shopping on the internet, and thanks to priority shipment, you almost never have to wait for more than a couple of days for your purchase to arrive at your door.

2. Movie and music streaming

Before the internet, there were only a few ways to watch a movie. Either you could go to the cinema to watch it, buy it when it came out on VHS, or go to a rental store and rent it. And while going to a movie store to rent a movie certainly had its charm, it’s much simpler to just launch Netflix or a similar streaming service whenever you want to watch a film. Netflix, iTunes and Spotify have spoiled us with content – right now, you could open any of these apps and get access to thousands of movies, TV-series and songs with the touch of a button. Of course, it is hard to beat going to the cinema to watch the latest Hollywood blockbuster, but we still prefer being able to relax on our couch and choose any movie we feel like watching.

3. Social media

In today’s world, we are constantly connected to our friends and family. Thanks to social media sites and apps, you are never more than a few seconds away from being connected with your friends or a long lost classmate. Although many believe that social media has taken over our social lives, it is hard to argue that they have many positive aspects. With Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media channels, you can stay in touch with people without having to pick up the phone or send a letter. Besides, it is easy to turn off your phone if you want to take a break.

4. Online gambling

These days, if you want to enjoy some slots or table games, you don’t have to visit a brick-and-mortar casino. World-class online casinos such as TeleVega offer hundreds of modern slots and other casino games, which is much more than you’ll find in a real casino. Besides, online slots have higher payouts than real slot machines, making it more likely to end the day with a profit. As long as you know how to choose the best online casino, the thrill of gambling is never far away!

