Former Customs agent pleads guilty to possession of child porn

Published Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, 6:38 pm

Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Steve Keith Didieu, 43, of Manassas, pleaded guilty today to seven counts of possession of child pornography in Prince William Circuit Court.

Didieu will be sentenced on Dec. 2.

“Any individual who partakes in exploiting children should be brought to justice for their heinous crimes,” Attorney General Mark Herring said. “Possessing child pornography significantly contribute to the cycle of abuse that these young victims endure and this defendant played a role in the further victimization of these children. I want to thank my team as well as our federal and state partners for their continued dedication to protecting children and holding those who hurt or exploit them accountable.”

“Time and time again, child predators abuse positions of trust to prey on children. Law enforcement officers are not above the law,” said Special Agent in Charge Raymond Villanueva of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Washington, D.C. “Each time an image or video is shared, the child is victimized all over again. The investigative work of our agents and the Northern Virginia – D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force resulted in a guilty plea for this former federal officer.”

Evidence presented in court showed that Didieu communicated with other online users to trade images of child pornography through a variety of social media platforms. The child pornography found in Didieu’s social media accounts featured children as young as toddlers being sexually abused.

Didieu was identified through records associated with his social media accounts, and he was employed as an officer with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency when he committed the crimes.

As part of the plea, Didieu will have to register as a sex offender following imprisonment.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, as part of the Northern Virginia – D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistant Attorney General Melissa Chong of the Virginia Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case on behalf of the Commonwealth, with cooperation from the Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.