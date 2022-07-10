Fitzgerald, Labour launch homers in Richmond Flying Squirrels win
Off a strong start from Matt Frisbee and a pair of home runs, the Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Reading Fightin Phils, 7-2, Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (44-37, 4-8) split the series against the Fightin Phils (36-45, 7-5) and hit nine home runs over the homestand.
In his start, Frisbee (Win, 5-5) held Reading to two runs off four hits and fired in five strikeouts. Frisbee has picked up four winning decisions over his last five starts.
Diego Rincones pushed Richmond to a 1-0 lead in the third with an RBI single off Reading starter Colton Eastman (Loss, 1-2).
In the fourth inning, Tyler Fitzgerald padded the lead to 2-0 off a solo home run to right field. It was the 11th home run of the season and his second homer over nine games in July.
The Flying Squirrels extended their advantage to 7-0 with a five-run sixth inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Armani Smith drove a two-RBI double to right field and Franklin Labour blasted a three-run homer to give Richmond a seven-run lead. It was the sixth home run this season for Labour and extended his hit streak to five games.
Facing Frisbee in the seventh inning, Jhailyn Ortiz broke the shutout with an RBI double and a Richmond fielding error brought home a run to make the score 7-2. Trenton Toplikar entered the game in the sixth and worked a double play to close out the frame.
The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before starting a six-game series on the road against Altoona on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. from Peoples Natural Gas Field. Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (4-6, 4.73) will start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski (2-4, 4.12) for Altoona.
The Flying Squirrels will return home on Friday, July 22, for the first of three games against the Bowie Baysox at The Diamond. On Friday, the first 1,000 fans ages 21 and older will go home with a Patriotic Beer Belt presented by Bud Light, perfect for any summer BBQ. It is also Funnville Friday Happy Hour from 5:30-7:30 p.m. where fans can enjoy two-dollar 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands and two-dollar sodas at the Pepsi Fountain. First pitch on Friday, July 22 is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Tickets are available at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.